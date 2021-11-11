11 November 2021

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem transform into Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in first Being The Ricardos trailer

By Tina Campbell
11 November 2021

A new trailer has dropped for Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming drama Being The Ricardos.

Starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as real-life I Love Lucy couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, the new clip sees the two clash behind the scenes of the light hearted sitcom.

The action takes place during one critical production week of the cult show during which Lucy and Desi are “threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear, and cultural taboos”.

They see their marriage tested after an FBI investigation is opened into Lucy’s connection to the Communist Party with headlines soon declaring “Lucille Ball A red” and calling her a “Threat to the American Way of Life”.

Despite the threat to their pubic image, Desi tries to be supportive by assuring his wife that they’ve “been through worse”.

Unconvinced, Lucy replies: “Have We?”

Being The Ricardos streams on Amazon Prime Video from December 21

