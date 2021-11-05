Wicked musical movie adaptation casts Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in leading roles
The movie adaptation of musical Wicked has finally found its two leading ladies.
Ariana Grande will play good witch Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo, who has been cast as the deeply misunderstood Elphaba in Jon M. Chu’s upcoming big screen retelling.
Pop star Ariana, 28, confirmed the news by sharing a photo of a Zoom call with her co-star and director, captioning it: “Thank goodness”.
She also posted a photo of flowers she was sent by actress Cynthia, 34, which read: “Pink goes good with green. Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you, I look forward to sharing this musical jurney with you.”
Returning the favour, Ariana also sent Cynthia some gorgeous blooms. Her congratulatory note gushed: “Dear Cynthia, honoured doesm’t even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz.”
News of their casting got the nod from Idina Menzel, 50, who won a Tony Award for originating the role of Elphaba on Broadway.
Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Congrats to two amazing women. May it change your lives for the better forever and ever as it has for us. So much love. @cynthiaerivo @arianagrande.”
No word as yet on a release date.
