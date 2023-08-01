The FA plans to institute new point deduction rules in grassroots football at the start of the 2023/24 season to curb incidents of misconduct. The penalties will range from three to 12 points depending on the seriousness and frequency of the offences within a year. The disciplinary measure will not apply to previous offences or to professional football. It does not apply to cup fixtures either. A new England Football Q&A document provides more details about the implementation process. In the event of noncompliance, clubs could begin their next season with a negative points tally.

As the 2023/24 Premier League season approaches, excitement amongst fans intensifies. Many have already secured their season tickets, gearing up for an anticipated competitive campaign marked by major transfers and managerial shakeups at some top clubs. To provide insight on costs, we've ranked all 20 clubs from the cheapest to the most expensive based on the official cost of the cheapest adult season ticket for a new buyer.

Liverpool are reportedly in talks with Celta Vigo regarding the signing of Gabri Veiga, according to CBS Sports. This comes despite their recent £95 million expenditure on Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. With Jordan Henderson and Fabinho leaving, Liverpool require a replacement. Romeo Lavia is a contender, however, a £37 million bid has been refused. Veiga, who scored 11 goals last season, may be bought then loaned back to secure game time. Rafa Benitez, formerly of Liverpool and currently managing Celta Vigo, is involved in the discussions.

Manchester United are nearing the end of pre-season, with games against Lens and Athletic Club on the horizon. The club have signed Mason Mount and Andre Onana, with Rasmus Hojlund likely to follow. There may be more arrivals, but United need to downsize their squad due to Financial Fair Play rules. Their latest target is Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, with a £26m deal reported to be imminent. However, Dean Henderson's expected move to Nottingham Forest is now uncertain, with the latter in discussions with Arsenal over goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Newcastle United are preparing for their Premier League season, with final friendlies set against Villarreal and Fiorentina at St James' Park. On the transfer front, they continue to show interest in Nicolo Zaniolo, with plans to launch a £30m bid. However, the challenge remains in convincing Zaniolo to move to Tyneside. Meanwhile, hopes of signing Brazilian starlet Matheus Franca appear to be dashed, as Crystal Palace reportedly had a £26m bid accepted for Franca, leaving Newcastle's £21m bid behind.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester United are set to sign Sofyan Amrabat after the transfer of Rasmus Hojlund is completed. However, Fred and Donny van de Beek might need to depart before the Moroccan's arrival. Amid rumours, Romano clarifies that Amrabat's recent absence from the Fiorentina squad is not transfer-related. While the deal is not in the final stages, it is known that Galatasaray's negotiations for Fred have become complicated, opening the door for other clubs. Talks about van de Beek's move to Real Sociedad continue. Amrabat's signing may take time but he has expressed his interest in joining United.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri has reportedly agreed personal terms with OGC Nice for a transfer to Ligue 1. The Algerian international might soon leave Molineux, despite previous hopes he could fulfil his potential at Wolves. French outlet Sports Zone reports Nice are now working to meet Wanderers’ fee expectations, and then medical and official formalities will be completed. Aït-Nouri was linked to Manchester City and Juventus in January, indicating a high market interest in his skills. Wolverhampton are likely to expect a fee close to the player’s €22m (£18.8m) market value.

Tottenham have returned to their north London training base following an Asian tour, which included games against West Ham and Lion City Sailors. The tour was notable for the absence of Captain Hugo Lloris, who is reportedly planning to leave the club, and an injury scare for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. Manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed Ndombele's return to training, and also discussed Oliver Skipp's health concerns. The team are preparing to face Shakhtar Donetsk before a final test match in Barcelona.

Jurgen Klopp has praised Luis Diaz's form during Liverpool's pre-season, following an injury-hit 2022-23 season. Having returned to fitness last April, Diaz has been impressive since joining from Porto in January 2022. Klopp was particularly impressed by Diaz's performance in Liverpool's 4-0 win against Leicester City in Singapore. Despite not scoring, Diaz's display caught Klopp's eye for his speed and ability to either create opportunities or finish them off himself. Klopp affirmed the importance of performance, lauding Diaz's sharpness, speed, and capability.

Liverpool are setting their sights on a friendly match with Leicester City amidst preparation for the new Premier League season. Jurgen Klopp is focussing on improving the team's performance and efficiently incorporating recent signings. Liverpool continue to be linked with Croatian international Josko Gvardiol, despite Manchester City previously nearing an agreement with him. Meanwhile, Fabinho has completed his medical check for a potential move to Saudi club Al-Ittihad, which could provide a significant transfer windfall for Liverpool. The announcement regarding Fabinho's move is expected in the coming days.