Bus left dangling from New York overpass after careering off road

Bus Crash Overpass
Bus Crash Overpass (AP)
By Alicia Turner
8:55am, Fri 15 Jan 2021
A bus was left dangling from an overpass in New York City after it careered off a road in a crash that caused serious injuries to the driver.

The articulated bus crashed just after 11pm on Thursday at the interchange between the Cross Bronx and Major Deegan expressways in the Bronx.

Videos taken by bystanders showed one part of the bus still resting on the bridge, with the other half dangling nearly completely vertical, with its smashed front end resting on the highway ramp below.

Bus Crash Overpass (AP)

Eight passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to New York City Fire Department.

The passengers and the driver were taken to hospital for treatment.

