Florida firefighter arrested for alleged involvement in Capitol riot
A Florida firefighter has been arrested after photographs and video surfaced which appear to show him participating in last week's violent riot at the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
Andrew Williams, who has been with the Sanford Fire Department since 2016, was charged with disorderly conduct in the District of Columbia on Tuesday.
Fire department spokesperson Bianca Gillett said she had been made aware of Williams' alleged conduct and confirmed that an update on his status as a firefighter would be given in due course.
President Donald Trump condemned the attack on the Capitol earlier this week, describing it as a 'heinous' act.
He went on to add: "America is and must always be a nation of law and order.
"To demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol: you have defiled the seat of American democracy.
"To those who engage in the acts of violence and destruction: you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law: you will pay."