Trinity Rodman, daughter of NBA legend Dennis, selected in NWSL draft
Trinity Rodman is excited to be stepping out of her father's shadow to make a name for herself in the National Women's Soccer League after being selected in the draft.
The 18 year-old, who's father Dennis played in the NBA, was the second top pick of the evening as she was chosen by Washington Spirit after Racing Louisville FC selected Emily Fox.
Rodman said: “I’m just excited to be known as Trinity Rodman. Not Dennis Rodman’s daughter.
“Obviously this has been my dream forever. I think right now, with Covid and everything, honestly a lot of people can say it’s not the right time [to go pro], but right now I think it’s a perfect time to get in there and learn and become a better player.”
There were four rounds of draft picks last night and here are thee selections.
North Carolina Courage
First round pick: Deanne Rose (forward, Florida)
Second round pick: Alyssa Malonson (defender, Auburn)
Third round pick: Myra Konte (defender, Vanderbilt)
Chicago Red Stars
First round pick: Madison Haley (forward, Stanford)
Second round pick: Kelsey Turnbow (forward, Santa Clara)
Third round pick: Brianna Alger (defender, Washington State)
Fourth round pick: Alissa Gorzak (forward, UVA) and Channing Foster (midfielder/forward, Mississippi)
Racing Louisville FC
First round pick: Emily Fox (defender, UNC) and Emina Ekic (forward/midfielder, University of Louisville)
Second round pick: Taylor Otto (midfielder, UNC)
Third round pick: Parker Goins (forward, Arkansas)
Fourth round pick: Emily Smith (defender, UC Berkeley)
Sky Blue FC
First round pick: Brianna Pinto (midfielder, UNC)
Third round pick: Taryn Torres (midfielder, Virginia)
Fourth round pick: Delanie Sheehan (defender, UCLA) and Tess Boade (forward/midfielder, Duke)
Kansas City
First round pick: Kiara Pickett (defender, Stanford)
Second round pick: Victoria Pickett (midfielder, Wisconsin), Lucy Parker (defender, UCLA) and Addie McCain (midfielder, Texas A&M)
Fourth round pick: Alex Loera (defender, Santa Clara) and Brookelynn Entz (midfielder, Kansas State)
Washington Spirit
First round pick: Trinity Rodman (forward, Washington State) and Tara McKeown (forward, USC)
Second round pick: Anna Heilferty (forward, Boston University)
Third round pick: Sydney Schneider (goalkeeper, UNC-Wilmington)
Fourth round pick: Mariana Speckmaier (forward, Clemson)
Houston Dash
Third round pick: Joelle Anderson (forward/midfielder, Pepperdine) and Makamae Gomera-Stevens (forward, Washington State)
Orlando Pride
First round pick: Viviana Villacorta (midfielder, UCLA
Second round pick: Mikayla Colohan (midfielder, Brigham Young University)
Third round pick: Kerry Abello (forward, Penn State)
Fourth round pick: Kaylie Collins (goalkeeper, USC)
Portland Thorns
First round pick: Yazmeen Ryan (midfielder, TCU)
Second round pick: Sam Coffey (forward, Penn State)
Third round pick: Amirah Ali (forward/midfielder, Rutgers)
Fourth round pick: Hannah Betfort (defender, Wake Forest)
OL Reign
Third round pick:Jimena Lopez (defender, Texas A&M)