Trinity Rodman, daughter of NBA legend Dennis, selected in NWSL draft

Rodman was picked by Washington Spirit
Rodman was picked by Washington Spirit (Twitter: Washington Spirit)
By Sarah Rendell
23:18pm, Thu 14 Jan 2021
Trinity Rodman is excited to be stepping out of her father's shadow to make a name for herself in the National Women's Soccer League after being selected in the draft.

The 18 year-old, who's father Dennis played in the NBA, was the second top pick of the evening as she was chosen by Washington Spirit after Racing Louisville FC selected Emily Fox.

Rodman said: “I’m just excited to be known as Trinity Rodman. Not Dennis Rodman’s daughter.

“Obviously this has been my dream forever. I think right now, with Covid and everything, honestly a lot of people can say it’s not the right time [to go pro], but right now I think it’s a perfect time to get in there and learn and become a better player.”

There were four rounds of draft picks last night and here are thee selections.

North Carolina Courage

First round pick:  Deanne Rose (forward, Florida)

Second round pick: Alyssa Malonson (defender, Auburn)

Third round pick: Myra Konte (defender, Vanderbilt)

Chicago Red Stars

First round pick: Madison Haley (forward, Stanford)

Second round pick: Kelsey Turnbow (forward, Santa Clara)

Third round pick: Brianna Alger (defender, Washington State)

Fourth round pick: Alissa Gorzak (forward, UVA) and Channing Foster (midfielder/forward, Mississippi)

Racing Louisville FC

First round pick: Emily Fox (defender, UNC) and Emina Ekic (forward/midfielder, University of Louisville)

Second round pick: Taylor Otto (midfielder, UNC)

Third round pick: Parker Goins (forward, Arkansas)

Fourth round pick: Emily Smith (defender, UC Berkeley)

Sky Blue FC

First round pick: Brianna Pinto (midfielder, UNC)

Third round pick: Taryn Torres (midfielder, Virginia)

Fourth round pick: Delanie Sheehan (defender, UCLA) and Tess Boade (forward/midfielder, Duke)

Kansas City

First round pick: Kiara Pickett (defender, Stanford)

Second round pick: Victoria Pickett (midfielder, Wisconsin), Lucy Parker (defender, UCLA) and Addie McCain (midfielder, Texas A&M)

Fourth round pick: Alex Loera (defender, Santa Clara) and Brookelynn Entz (midfielder, Kansas State)

Washington Spirit

First round pick: Trinity Rodman (forward, Washington State) and Tara McKeown (forward, USC)

Second round pick: Anna Heilferty (forward, Boston University)

Third round pick: Sydney Schneider (goalkeeper, UNC-Wilmington)

Fourth round pick: Mariana Speckmaier (forward, Clemson)

Houston Dash

Third round pick:  Joelle Anderson (forward/midfielder, Pepperdine) and Makamae Gomera-Stevens (forward, Washington State)

Orlando Pride

First round pick: Viviana Villacorta (midfielder, UCLA

Second round pick: Mikayla Colohan (midfielder, Brigham Young University)

Third round pick: Kerry Abello (forward, Penn State)

Fourth round pick: Kaylie Collins (goalkeeper, USC)

Portland Thorns

First round pick: Yazmeen Ryan (midfielder, TCU)

Second round pick:  Sam Coffey (forward, Penn State)

Third round pick: Amirah Ali (forward/midfielder, Rutgers)

Fourth round pick: Hannah Betfort (defender, Wake Forest)

OL Reign

Third round pick:Jimena Lopez (defender, Texas A&M)

