Adele has given fans an insight into the making of the music video for her new single Oh My God - including her reaction to the moment a ‘huge python’ came onto the set.

The Easy on Me hit-maker, 33, took to Instagram to share a promo for the track, which is the second to be taken from her number-one selling album 30.

Revealing that she has teamed up once again with Sam Brown, who directed the video for Rolling In The Deep, she described the experience a decade later as “nostalgic”.

She told her 48.5m followers: “I got to work with Sam Brown again for ‘Oh My God’ who directed the ‘Rolling In The Deep’ video! So to collaborate together again a decade later was nostalgic to say the least.

“We filmed this one on the day Easy On Me dropped, there were a million things going on all at once. But the attention to detail from the crew was borderline hilarious - thank you so much for your patience and pulling it all together it was a lot of fun 🙏🏻 “

However, the London born songstress clearly isn’t a fan of snakes and ran a mile when one was brought on set.

“Although right at the end a huge python was on set so I skidaddled my a**e straight out of there!” She explained.

Adding: “Big thank you to Harris Reed, Louis Vuitton and The Queens Haus - Vivienne Westwood for the most stunning clothes for me to sing my ‘I’m a hot mess’ song in!”