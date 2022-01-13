13 January 2022

Oh My God! The moment a snake appeared on the set of Adele’s new video recording

By Tina Campbell
13 January 2022

Adele has given fans an insight into the making of the music video for her new single Oh My God - including her reaction to the moment a ‘huge python’ came onto the set.

The Easy on Me hit-maker, 33, took to Instagram to share a promo for the track, which is the second to be taken from her number-one selling album 30.

Revealing that she has teamed up once again with Sam Brown, who directed the video for Rolling In The Deep, she described the experience a decade later as “nostalgic”.

She told her 48.5m followers: “I got to work with Sam Brown again for ‘Oh My God’ who directed the ‘Rolling In The Deep’ video! So to collaborate together again a decade later was nostalgic to say the least.

“We filmed this one on the day Easy On Me dropped, there were a million things going on all at once. But the attention to detail from the crew was borderline hilarious - thank you so much for your patience and pulling it all together it was a lot of fun 🙏🏻 “

However, the London born songstress clearly isn’t a fan of snakes and ran a mile when one was brought on set.

“Although right at the end a huge python was on set so I skidaddled my a**e straight out of there!” She explained.

Adding: “Big thank you to Harris Reed, Louis Vuitton and The Queens Haus - Vivienne Westwood for the most stunning clothes for me to sing my ‘I’m a hot mess’ song in!”

