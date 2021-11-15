Adele’s son Angelo had no idea she was ‘Adele’ and very famous: ‘He’s starting to get it a little bit’
Adele has given a further insight into her son’s cut oblivion to her fame.
Speaking to Oprah Winfrey as part of her One Night Only special for CBS, the Hello hit-maker, 33, told the interviewer: “He’s starting to get it a little bit, but not really,”
“So does Angelo know that you are Adele?” Oprah asked the Grammy winner.
The answer in short is no.
Despite being one of the world’s top-selling music artists, the London-born songstress said nine-year-old Angelo didn’t have a clue until recently when he saw a flurry of likes and comments on social media, “and then he was like, ‘people really like you.’”
Hopefully he should be a bit more clued-up now as Adele’s intimate concert taped at Los Angeles’ Griffith Observatory last month was the first time that he had got to see her perform.
Speaking of having her son in the crowd during the performance, she told him: “It’s the absolute honour of my life to have you here tonight baby.”
