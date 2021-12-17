Actor Chris Noth, best known as Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest Mr Big on Sex and the City, has denied allegations that he sexually assaulted two women.

The women, who do not know each other, contacted US publication The Hollywood Reporter separately, after Noth, 67, hit headlines again after reprising his role in SATC spin-off And Just Like That.

The attacks allegedly occurred in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015 with both women giving similar accounts.

Noth insists that the “encounters were consensual” and called the claims “categorically false”.

In a statement to the publication, he said: “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago. No always means no – that is a line I did not cross.

“The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Noth’s character was killed off during the first episode of the new HBO show when he was shown suffering a heart attack after using his Peloton exercise bike.

He teamed up with the exercise company following the controversial death, appearing in an advert for the fitness brand narrated and produced by movie star Ryan Reynolds.

However, just days after its release, Peloton have removed their campaign from social media in the wake of the allegations.

In a statement given to PA, Peloton said: “Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously.”

Reynolds has also deleted the ad from his social media.