20 October 2021

Ant McPartlin opens up on addiction struggles to Kate Middleton at charity launch

By Tina Campbell
Ant McPartlin has opened up about his past addiction struggles to Kate Middleton.

The TV presenter, 45, was joined by co-host Declan Donnelly, 46, as they helped the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, launch new charity project, Taking Action On Addiction.

In a conversation shared on Twitter, Ant - who had problems with alcohol and pain killers - told Prince William’s wife: “By the time I asked for help it was really... it was bad.

“But as soon as you started to open up to people, the problems started to disappear.

Adding: “It gets better.”

The royal stressed the importance of getting help “before it gets to crisis point”.

Agreeing, Dec said if people could be helped before hitting “rock bottom,” it would make all the difference.

“A lot of the time people don’t know where to turn to, or what to do and are a bit lost.”

Telly favourite Ant went to rehab and spent a year away from television after his addiction spiralled after being convicted for drink-driving in 2018.

He received a 20-month driving ban and was ordered to pay a £86,000 fine.

