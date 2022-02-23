Billie Eilish once again halted a show to check in on the welfare of her fans while performing at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Friday.

The Bad Guy hit-maker, 20, urged the crowd to “sit down” if they needed to and take a moment to compose themselves.

“If you want to sit down, you are allowed. Go ahead. Sit down. Take a breath.”

In the video she could also be heard encouraging those at the front to “take a step back and give everyone some room down here”.

It comes after she paused a show at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on February 5 after noticing a fan struggling to breathe.

In video footage obtained by TMZ, Eilish can be heard asking the fan, “You need an inhaler?” before turning to her crew and saying, “Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?”

After an inhaler had been found and passed on safely to the person in need, the singer told those nearby, “Guys, give her some time. Don’t crowd.”

Then turning her attention to the wider audience, she assured that all would be ok, saying: “Relax, relax, it’s OK, we’re good, we’re taking care of our people, hold on.”

Adding: “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.”

The remark prompted cheers from the crowd.

Checking on the fan once again, Eilish asked: “You need to come out or are you OK? Are you sure?”

She then mouthed, “I love you,” and resumed the show once certain that the person was alright.