The director of Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, Ryan Coogler, was arrested after being mistaken for a bank robber when he tried to take money out of his own account.

The 35-year-old had been filming the Black Panther sequel in Atlanta when he attempted to make a large deposit from Bank of America in January.

Approaching the counter wearing a hat, sunglasses and face mask, he handed the teller a withdrawl slip with a handwritten note saying that he wanted to withdraw $12,000 (£9,100) from his checking account.

Showing his identification at the time, the note also asked for the money to be counted somewhere else, adding: “I’d like to be discreet”.

The teller misinterpreted the situation and informed her boss that she suspected an attempted robbery.

Being pregnant, she was said to be worried about her safety, according to the New York Times.

Coogler was briefly handcuffed and detained before proving his identity and being released.

The publication claims he told police that he was paying for a medical assistant who worked for his family and sought discretion over safety concerns due to the cash amount he had requested.

Speaking to US news outlet TMZ, Coogler said that the “situation should never have happened”.

He went on to state however that the bank had “worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on”.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Bank of America told Variety: “We deeply regret that this incident occurred. It never should have happened and we have apologised to Mr Coogler.”