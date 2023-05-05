Break-up with rapper Ye hits Adidas earnings

Adidas saw operating earnings dwindle in the first three months of the year as the German sportswear company’s break-up with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West and his popular Yeezy shoe brand cost it 400 million euro (£351 million) in lost sales.
Profit was down to 60 million euro (£52 million) from 437 million euro (£383.7 million) in the same quarter a year ago, while the firm’s profit margin shrank to a bare 1.1%.
Net sales declined 1%, to 5.27 billion euro (£4.6 billion), and would have risen 9% with the Yeezy line, the company said on Friday.
Losing the Yeezy brand is “of course hurting us”, new CEO Bjorn Gulden said in a statement, which did not explain what Adidas would do with 1.2 billion euro (£1.05 billion) worth of unsold Yeezy shoes after the company cut ties with the rapper now known as Ye in October.
The break-up, which followed Ye’s antisemitic comments on social media and in interviews, will reduce earnings by 500 million euro (£439 million) in the coming year, the Herzogenaurach-based company has said.
Mr Gulden did say the results for the Herzogenaurach-based company were “a little better than we had expected” as the company seeks to restart growth and move beyond the breakup with Ye.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox