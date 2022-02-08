BRIT Awards 2022: Anne-Marie takes a tumble on stage as she performs at ceremony
Anne-Marie’s grand stage entrance didn’t quite go to plan as she fell over during her performance at the 2022 BRIT Awards.
After appearing from inside a giant heart at the back of the stage, the Kiss My (Uh Oh) hit-maker, 30, took a tumble down some stairs as she began to belt out Don’t Play, her collaboration with KSI and Digital Farm Animals.
Sporting a short sparkly red dress, Anne-Marie dropped to the floor, but made a quick recovery and continued to sing, much to the delight of the audience, who cheered her on.
People at home were clearly impressed too, praising her professionalism on social media.
“Well Anne Marie recovered from her fall like an absolute queen,” applauded one.
“BRAVO to her for carrying on like an absolute bad b*tch,” commended another.
Taking it in her stride, the Essex-born singer later joked about the moment in a tweet of her own after, writing: “didn’t need my left ankle anyway”.
Other artists performing at the 42nd BRIT Awards hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan at the London O2 Arena included Ed Sheeran, Adele and Little Sims.
