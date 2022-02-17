Britney Spears has revealed that she was invited to meet with Congress in Washington DC to discuss her recent conservatorship battle.

Uploading a letter yesterday to Instagram, which was dated December 1, the official note congratulated the Toxic hit-maker, 40, on her “historic victories” after the 13-year legal arrangement which had controlled most aspects of her life, was finally terminated last November.

The later made clear that she was under no obligation to attend, but that it was felt by sharing her story, she could help to “inspire and empower others.”

While it doesn’t appear that Britney intends to take them up on the offer, she said that she was “flattered”.

“I received this letter months ago … An invitation to share my story … I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now,” she said in the caption.

“Number 1 - I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED 🙏 !!! Because of the letter ✉️, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life !!! In a world 🌎 where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy 🤷‍♀️🙄 !!!!

“Again, I’m not here to be a victim although I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all … I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave 💪 !!! I wish I would have been,” the star concluded.