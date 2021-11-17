Britney Spears has vowed to “set things square” by doing a sit-down chat with Oprah Winfrey.

The Slave 4 U hit-maker, 39, was freed last week from a 13-year conservatorship which controlled her finances, career and personal life.

Now a free woman, she says she is done “keeping her mouth shut” and wants to address all those she claims have done wrong by her, including her family.

Uploading a video to Instagram, she wrote in the caption: “I might as well do a hint of my thoughts on the gram before I go and set things square on Oprah!!!!!

“I mean who knows … I do know how embarrassing is to share the fact I’ve never seen cash or wasn’t able to drive my car …. but honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me … it was demoralizing and degrading !!!!

“I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for … yes including my church going mother!!!!

“I’m used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time … I have NOT FORGOTTEN and I hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN!!!!”

No official deal with Winfrey has yet been confirmed, but it’s sure to be a ratings winner if it goes ahead.

Britney also took the opportunity in the clip to thank the Free Britney movement, crediting them with “saving” her life.