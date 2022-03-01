One more time! Britney Spears poses totally naked on the beach for yet another series of freedom photos
Britney Spears has been continuing to enjoy her new-found freedom following the end of her 13-year conservatorship by posing completely naked on Instagram.
The 40-year-old Circus hit-maker made sure that tan lines were not an issue as she stripped off for the sexy shoot, with only diamond emojis strategically placed to cover her modesty.
She used no words to caption the raunchy shots, simply opting for a string of red rose emojis.
The move got the thumbs up from her 39.6m followers, who declared in the comments section: “It’s Britney beach!”
“It’s FREE Britney beach!” Corrected another.
“I love seeing you so happy,” remarked a third.
At least it makes a change from taking swipes at her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, online.
The popstar has been locked in a bitter feud with her younger sibling after she released a tell-all memoir earlier this year entitled Things I Should Have Said.
Britney is reportedly set to release her own book after securing a mega deal of her own.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox