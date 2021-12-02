Sam Asghari referred to fiancée Britney Spears as his “wife” as he pulled out all the stops to make sure that her 40th birthday was the best ever.

Not only is this a milestone birthday in terms of age, it marks the Circus singer’s first since being freed of a conservatorship that controlled her life for almost 14 years.

In a number of clips shared to the fitness model’s Instagram Stories, he gave a glimpse into how they are celebrating.

It got off to a great start with Sam singing the star happy birthday as he brought out a cake shaped like a letter “B” decorated with roses and macarons.

They then boarded a private plane to take them to an undisclosed destination “out” of the United States.

The cute couple kissed and cuddled by the entrance of the plane with Britney sporting a pair of killer red knee-high boots.

As night fell, they too enjoyed a private fireworks show.

“I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength,” Sam wrote on Instagram.

Adding: “I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world ❤️ Everyday is your birthday my queen 👑 Happy 1st birthday to my wife.”

He signed off with a hashtag of the date, December 2.

Posting on her own Instagram account, Britney shared a clip of them kissing in the plane entrance and wrote of her special day: “Oh the precious joy today!!! Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away.

“God thank you for being able to go out of the country!!! I am blessed!!!”