BRIT Awards 2022: Adele dedicates award to son and ex as she dominates winners list with three gongs

Adele was the big winner at this year’s BRIT Awards, taking home three out of the four categories that she was nominated for.

In addition to scooping Song of the Year for her hit Easy on Me, the songstress, 33, also claimed Artist of the Year and the Mastercard Album of the Year, which she dedicated to her son and ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan at the London O2 Arena, the 42nd BRITs marked the first year that the annual award show went gender neutral by ditching the traditional male and female categories.

It also featured four new awards – alternative/rock act, hip hop/grime/rap act, dance act and pop/R’n’B act.

The full list of BRIT Awards 2022 winners are as follows:

Song of the Year – Adele, Easy on Me

International Song of the Year – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop/R&B Act – Dua Lipa

Best alternative/Rock Act – Sam Fender

Best Dance Act – Becky Hil

Rising Star – Holly Humberstone

International Artist of the Year – Billie Eilish

Group of the Year – Wolf Alice

Best New Artist – Little Simz

Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act – Dave

Best International Group – Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak AKA Silk Sonic

Artist of the Year – Adele

Songwriter of the Year – Ed Sheeran

Mastercard Album of the Year – Adele

Performers on the night included Ed Sheeran, Adele and Anne-Marie, who took a tumble on the stage while performing with KSI.

Other talking points of the night included Maya Jama’s mahoosive diamond engagement ring, not to mention some very risqué fashions on the red carpet.

Speaking of engagement rings, Adele sparked wedding talk by flashing a large ring on her left hand.

She is currently dating US sports agent Rich Paul.

