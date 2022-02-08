BRIT Awards 2022: Adele dedicates award to son and ex as she dominates winners list with three gongs
Adele was the big winner at this year’s BRIT Awards, taking home three out of the four categories that she was nominated for.
In addition to scooping Song of the Year for her hit Easy on Me, the songstress, 33, also claimed Artist of the Year and the Mastercard Album of the Year, which she dedicated to her son and ex-husband Simon Konecki.
Hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan at the London O2 Arena, the 42nd BRITs marked the first year that the annual award show went gender neutral by ditching the traditional male and female categories.
It also featured four new awards – alternative/rock act, hip hop/grime/rap act, dance act and pop/R’n’B act.
The full list of BRIT Awards 2022 winners are as follows:
Song of the Year – Adele, Easy on Me
International Song of the Year – Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop/R&B Act – Dua Lipa
Best alternative/Rock Act – Sam Fender
Best Dance Act – Becky Hil
Rising Star – Holly Humberstone
International Artist of the Year – Billie Eilish
Group of the Year – Wolf Alice
Best New Artist – Little Simz
Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act – Dave
Best International Group – Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak AKA Silk Sonic
Artist of the Year – Adele
Songwriter of the Year – Ed Sheeran
Mastercard Album of the Year – Adele
Performers on the night included Ed Sheeran, Adele and Anne-Marie, who took a tumble on the stage while performing with KSI.
Other talking points of the night included Maya Jama’s mahoosive diamond engagement ring, not to mention some very risqué fashions on the red carpet.
Speaking of engagement rings, Adele sparked wedding talk by flashing a large ring on her left hand.
She is currently dating US sports agent Rich Paul.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox