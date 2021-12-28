Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd pays tribute to Star Wars actress on the fifth anniversary of her death
Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourde has paid tribute to the Star Wars actress on the fifth anniversary of her death.
Taking to social media, the Scream Queens actress, 29, uploaded a video of her singing the Fleetwood Mac song Landslide, which she explained that she and her mother had both “loved to sing”.
In a lengthy caption, she wrote: “It has been five years since my Momby [sic] died. We loved to sing. We loved Fleetwood Mac. We loved this song.
“It echoed in our living room throughout my childhood, playing slightly too loudly as she scribbled her marvelous manic musings on yellow legal pads.
“I’m working away from home right now and one night when I was having a particularly grief-y moment this song came on and the lyrics spoke (well actually sang) to me more than they ever had before,” she continued.
“I didn’t know who to be or what to do after my mom died. I was afraid of changing because I had built my life around her. Then she was gone. And I had to rebuild my life without her.”
Fisher, 60, died of a heart attack on December 27, 2016, after being taken ill during a flight to Los Angeles from London, where she had been filming for British sitcom Catastrophe.
It was confirmed in June that she is set to be honoured posthumously with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year.
