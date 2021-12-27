As the song goes, “breaking up is hard to do”, especially in the glare of the spotlight and under the continued pressure cooker of a global pandemic.

From Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, let’s take a look at the celebrity couples who won’t be spending New Year’s Eve together after deciding to go their separate ways in 2021.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid

The model and singer reportedly split in December after dating for more than two years.

“Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart,” a source told People.

But a reconciliation for the on-off couple could be on the cards in the future, with the insider adding: “They’re figuring things out right now.

Common and Tiffany Haddish

Rapper Common and comedienne Tiffany Haddish broke up in November after more than a year of dating blaming distance and busy schedules.

The pair got together after going on a Bumble date in 2020, however they initially met in 2019 on the set of The Kitchen.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello appeared to be love’s young dream before calling it quits after two years together (PA)

Fans were blind-sided when seemingly loved-up Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello confirmed that they were over in November.

Sharing a joint statement on social media, they wrote: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik and Model Gigi Hadid officially ended their on-off relationship in October after five years and a child together.

The split came to light after the model’s mother, RHOBH star Yolanda Hadid, accused Malik of striking her and calling her a “Dutch s**t” during an altercation in late September.

Malik pleaded no contest to the harassment charges and denied getting physical with Yolanda.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent broke off her engagement with Randall Emmett in October after he allegedly cheated on her.

The couple got engaged in 2018 and share one child together, a baby girl named Ocean.

She recently told People that looking back “there’s like a laundry list of red flags” that she chose at the time to ignore.

“A dude not letting you look at his phone, someone who is never really home — all of these things that I just think about; he so was not present in any moment, whether it was with me or his children. It was like he was physically there, but he was not mentally there,” she continued.

“The phone was a major, major addiction. I always wonder what could he constantly be doing on that phone? And now I see it all. I should have opened my eyes and said ‘This is not normal behaviour.’ This is called a red flag. Him being gone so much, this is a red flag,” she added to the publication.

Grimes and Elon Musk are reportedly on ‘great terms’ as they continue to co-parent (AP)

Elon Musk and Grimes

Musician Grimes and Tesla CEO Elon Musk split in September after three years together, but continue to co-parent their one-year-old son X Æ A-Xii.

Describing their situation as “semi-separated” to Page Six, Musk told the publication that they “see each other frequently and are on great terms.”

Adding: “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA,” he added. “She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in February citing “irreconcilable differences” after seven years of marriage and four children together.

The Gold Digger hit-maker - who has since legally changed his name to Ye - has made several public pleas to reconcile, which have been to no avail.

Earlier this month Kim asked a court to declare her legally single after her ex refused to acknowledge her divorce papers.

She is now happily dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson while Kanye has bought a house next to hers in the Hidden Hills - awkward!

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin

As if an 18-year age gap wouldn’t have been challenging enough, the reality TV stars broke up in September after a year of dating.

The final nail in the coffin appeared to come a week before their split, when model Younes Bendjima exposed Disick on Instagram for allegedly DMing him to complain about their mutual ex Kourtney Kardashian’s PDA with her current boyfriend, Travis Barker.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco and equestrian Karl Cook announced that they were separating in September after just three years of marriage.

Issuing a joint statement, they said: “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.

“We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary,” they continued.

“We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynveor

Citing hectic conflicting schedules and long distance, Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson split in August after five months of dating.

Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen Braun

Music mogul Scooter Braun and wife Yael Cohen Braun called time on their relationship in July after seven-years of marriage and three children together.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Despite four years of dating and getting engaged in April 2019, singerJ-Lo and footballer A-Rod announced it was all over in April.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. we wish the best for each other and each other’s children,” they told the Today show in a joint statement.