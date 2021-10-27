Chrissy Teigen has said she is a “better person” having taken the time to “learn” after being called out for bullying in her past social media posts.

The Cravings: All Together author, 35, previously addressed the claims in an essay for Medium where she apologised for her past behaviour which she called “horrible,” saying: “I was a troll, fully stop. And I am so sorry”.

Appearing on the Today Show, John Legend’s wife and mother-of-two told host Hoda Kotb: “Having this period of time to digest it all and to look back and to realise that honestly there is always so much time to grow and to learn and to become more empathetic.

“I look at my kids and I look at what I want their value to be and how I want them to treat people and to see that in myself, that I wasn’t doing that was - the hardest part for me was realising, ‘My goodness, this really had an affect on people’.”

She continued: “I think about how much I’ve changed just in the past year, how much I’ve grown and learned, and then to think of that in the term of a lifetime, how much room there is to always know more and be better.

“For me it was a big moment of like, ‘Wow, I need to find out how I can be better, how I can grow from this, learn from this. There’s that old cliché of ‘I’m glad it happened,’ but truly it made me a stronger person. A better person. That’s when I went sober, I went clean - I’m actually 100 days sober today and I’m like, so excited, yeah. I feel so good. I feel clearheaded.”