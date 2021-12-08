Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she and husband John Legend made a pact to get tattoos designed by their daughter and while she proudly went and got inked, he backed out.

The cookbook authour, 36 - who shares daughter Luna, five, and son Miles, three, with 42-year-old Legend - revealed the broken promise during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

Explaining how the situation came about, she said: “Luna was drawing on us one night, and she was like, ‘I love this. This is the best butterfly I’ve ever drawn,’ and I was like, ‘I agree.’

“And then she drew a beautiful floral bouquet on John’s arm, and he was like, ‘I’ll tattoo mine, if you tattoo yours,’ and I was like, ‘Well, I don’t wanna say it, but yours looks a lot betterr than mine. But we support the arts in our household, so... “

Agreeing, the All Of Me hit-maker then told Teigen: “’I’ll take a picture of it and then I’ll go get it done.’”

However, that’s not what happened, as Teigen continued: “And then I went and got mine done and he never went and got his done!”

“But, I love it Luna - so much,” she quickly added, just in case the youngster was watching.

The ball was put back in Legend’s court with Degeneres telling the camera: “John - you need to get yours done!”

Teigen proudly unveiled the butterfly tattoo on her arm in June on Instagram as she marked Luna’s preschool graduation.