Chrissy Teigen shows off new look a month after undergoing eyebrow transplant
Chrissy Teigen has given a glimpse of her new brows a month after having an eyebrow transplant.
The cook book authour, 36, has been keeping fans updated after undergoing the cosmetic procedure, where hairs are taken from the back of a patient’s head and placed on the face to create a fuller set of brows.
John Legend’s wife decided to have the elective procedure after her own eyebrows were looking a bit sparse following years of over-plucking.
Fast forward and she’s clearly delighted. “welcome, new brow hairs!!!!” She captioned the makeup-free clip as she moved her face side-to-side to reveal her fluffy eyebrows.
The person behind the mother-of-two’s new look, Dr. Diamond, also shared images shortly after the proceedure and explained why it has become so popular amongst his clients.
He said that he knows “too many people, “entire generations” in fact, that have over-plucked their eyebrows out of existence to be on-trend or have simply experienced substantial hair thinning with age.
“Eyebrows play a huge part of the facial aesthetic,” he wrote alongside a screenshot of Teigen’s Story.
“They frame the eyes and can either be an asset to the eyes, or they can be the annoying part of your morning you have to spend ten minutes filling in.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox