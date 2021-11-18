Chrissy Teigen has come under fire after throwing a Squid Game-themed party for her celebrity friends.

The backlash came after the US model and personality, 35, shared pictures online from the bash showing her and guests dressed as characters from the hit Netflix show and taking part in games to win prizes.

Many said on social media that the mother-of-two failed to get the point of the dystopian South Korean series, which involves cash-strapped players take part in deadly children’s games in the hope of winning a huge cash prize.

Alongside her post, John Legend’s wife wrote: “My dream came true of watching my friends fight to the death! dunk tank, musical chairs, hide and seek followed by a very riveting final game of pin the tail on the donkey.”

Celebrity guests included Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell and Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who battled it out to win not cash, but a flight to Napa, California, and dinner for two at a high-end restaurant.

Her post showed the winner dancing in front of a huge cheque as confetti rained down from the ceiling.

“This is so beyond tone deaf as a millionaire to invite your rich friends over and reenact Squid Game which is rooted in the violence of capitalism,” responded one unimpressed person.

“Yknow what, I’m tired of being self aware and trying to live a judgement free life. I wish to be as ignorant as Chrissy Teigen hosting a Squid Game party with her rich LA friends,” said another on Twitter.

While a third remarked: “I .. think you missed the point of the show - Complete lack of self-awareness.”

Not everyone was against the idea though, with one chiming in: “Hey @chrissyteigen not everyone wants to hate on you for having fun and throwing a party! pretty sure LOTS of people threw squid game parties and dressed up for Halloween...keep your head up girl!”

Another hailed it “Coolest party ever 100%”.