Courteney Cox has announced that she has created a new line of cleaning products in a move that would have her Friends TV alter ego jumping up and down with delight.

Cox infamously played cleaning obsessed Monica Geller on the hit 90s show and she’s now set to come full circle with the launch of Homecourt which takes its cue from skin care ingredients and fine fragrances.

The star, 57, claims that she was inspired to create her own products after spending so much time at home cleaning during lockdown and got sick of the smell of traditional cleaning products.

“We decided to make a beauty line for the home. I’m obsessed with design and my home, and I wanted the home to smell like something that I’d want to wear,” she told WWD.

During the pandemic, we were so used to the smell of Clorox, but then you’re like, ‘OK, we’re still at home,’ and I didn’t want my house to smell like that anymore!”

The Scream actress enlisted the help of Nécessaire co-founder Nick Axelrod-Welk along with perfumery Givaduan and Robertet, who she says did a “really great job recreating her personal scent.”

She said: “I use two oils and one perfume and I mix it together. We have an incredible perfumery, Givaudan and Robertet. They came up with exactly what we sent them as samples and it was great that we could accomplish that because how do you know that there are three different perfumes and oils that have so many other things inside of them? They did a great job recreating my personal scent.”

Homecourt initially launches with hand wash, dish soap and surface cleaner and is set to debut a hand lotion in February, with a candle and room deodorant following in March 2022.