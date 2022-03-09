Friends, what Friends? Courtney Cox makes bombshell claim she can’t remember filming hit TV show
Courteney Cox has admitted struggling to fully remember her time on the hit TV series Friends.
The actress, 57, played cleaning obsessive Monica Geller for 10 whole seasons from 1994 until 2004, however says her brain fog became apparent when she was reunited last year with cast members Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kurdrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc for a one-off reunion special.
“I should have watched all 10 seasons because when I did the reunion and was asked questions, I was like, ‘I don’t remember being there’,” the actress, who is currently starring in horror-comedy Shining Vale on Starz told the Today Show.
“Yeah. I don’t remember filming so many episodes,” she concluded.
Elsewhere, Cox recently launched a line of cleaning products in a move that would have her Friends alter ego jumping up and down with delight.
The small screen favourite claims that she was inspired to create her own products after spending so much time at home cleaning during lockdown and got sick of the smell of traditional cleaning products.
“We decided to make a beauty line for the home. I’m obsessed with design and my home, and I wanted the home to smell like something that I’d want to wear,” she told WWD of the move.
“During the pandemic, we were so used to the smell of Clorox, but then you’re like, ‘OK, we’re still at home,’ and I didn’t want my house to smell like that anymore!”
