Dame Helen Mirren offered some pearls of wisdom to those looking to follow in her footsteps as she accepted the Life Achivement prize at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“I hate to say the word SAG at my age—it’s always ‘S-A-G’ for me,” quipped Mirren, 76, while accepting the gong at a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles.

The nod was in recognition of The Duke star’s work, which spans over five decades.

“Lifetime achievement? It sounds so grand. I guess I am still alive, so I am eligable. But honestly, any achievement that I’ve succeeded in, is a result of my mantre, which is basically, be on time and don’t be an a**,” she humbly shared.

Mirren went on to dedicate the win to her fellow actors, saying she joined this tribe of ”rogues and vagabonds” a long time ago, and included herself in a legacy of British actresses that included Kate Winslet, Olivia Coleman, Vanessa Kirby, and Michaela Coel.

“It’s you, actors, that I want to thank,” she continued, “For your wit and your humor—all the giggles all the laughter—I’ve laughed all my life, honestly. Your perception your emotional generosity, your great intelligence, and your incredible energy.”

Recalling performing Phaedra at the ancient Greek Theater at Epidaurus, she continued: “Standing in that 2000-year-old space, I felt the ghosts of all the ancient Greeks and vagabonds. I felt their fear, their sweat, their elation and I felt as one with them.”

“Actors—I’m sorry, you’re a magnificent tribe, stretching across culture, history, and time,” Mirren said to close out her speech. “This is for the actors.”

Elsewhere at the SAG Awards, Netflix hit Squid Game made history as the first non-English-language TV series to win acting prizes.

The South Korean thriller picked up Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, and Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series.