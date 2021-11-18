David Walliams says Simon Cowell snubbed his 50th birthday and ‘didn’t send a card or anything’
David Walliams has told how frenemy Simon Cowell snubbed him on his 50th birthday.
They have a love-hate relationship sitting on the panel together of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, but Simon, 62, was noticeably absent when the children’s author threw a lavish bash in London to mark his special day.
Amanda Holden, Elizabeth Hurley, Laura Whitmore, Ant and Dec, Ayda Field and Gary Barlow were on hand at Claridges, but the music mogal was a no-show.
Lamenting the situation to Lorraine Kelly on ITV’s Lorraine, David said: “He didn't come to my birthday. He didn't send me a card or anything.”
Given the nature of their relationship, the Little Britain star shrugged it off as a ploy, explaining: “He likes to keep me hanging, he knows I love him more when he treats me cruelly.”
David also revealed how Sir Elton John, 74, ended up performing at his party and even dedicated a song to his mum.
He said: “He [Elton] offered. He just said is anyone performing at your birthday? I said 'No' and he said 'Well I'll do it. I'll do three songs'.
“He did Your Song and dedicated it to my mum and put her name in it - Kathleen.
“I didn't tell anyone he was going to perform. It was amazing. It was a total surprise. He's a very lovely man.”
