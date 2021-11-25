Dwayne Johnson gifts fan his own truck in big-hearted early Christmas gesture
Dwayne Johnson made one lucky fan’s day and no doubt year, by gifting them his own truck after being moved by their story.
Uploading a video on Instagram, the former wrestler, 49, explained: “Today was a good day. Merry Christmas @coach_orod and enjoy your new truck. I invited fans to a special theater screening of RED NOTICE and I wanted to do something cool for all of them.”
“Free concessions, @projectrock, @teremana, @zoaenergy, @saltandstraw ice cream. Free everything and a great time at the movies!”
“I also wanted to do something BIG… something MASSIVE…something unforgettable for one fan,” he continued.
He elborated that his “original idea was to give away the Porsche Taycan, that I drive in the movie, Red Notice. So we reached out to Porsche, but they said no. But I still said, yes 😉 I’ll do one better. I’ll give away my personal custom truck as the gift. My baby 😊.”
“I gathered as much information as I could about everyone in the audience and ultimately, Oscar’s story moved me,” the Jungle Cruise star shared.
“Takes care of his 75 year old mom. Personal trainer. Leader at his church. Provides support and meals for women victimized by domestic violence. Proud & humble Navy veteran. Kind human being. Oscar said it right, just before he drove away ~ it’s just love. That’s all it is, brother. Just love.”
The big hearted A-Lister added: “Go enjoy your new truck dude and Merry Christmas to you and your family!!!👊🏾dj.”
