Dwayne Johnson videos his shocked mother’s reaction as he gifts her a car for Christmas
Dwayne Johnson made his mother Ata’s day by gifting her a new car for Christmas.
The Red Notice actor, 49, shared a video capturing the touching moment he surprised her with an impressive white Cadillac with a little help from his daughters Jasmine, six, and Tiana Gia, three, plus, family dog Hobbs.
In the clip, the former wrestler can be seen covering his unsuspecting mother’s eyes as his children count down from three before screaming out: “Merry Christmas!”
Opening her eyes, Ata sees the shiny new vehicle complete with a big red bow in front of her and is clearly shocked, covering her mouth with her hand.
She then goes to embrace her big-hearted son who is all-smiles.
Describing her reaction, he wrote: “She was shocked. She got a few good ugly cries in. Then once her grand babies joined her inside the car. She was overcome with pure joy joy.”
“I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life,” he explained.
“I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she. Merry Christmas ma, enjoy your new ride!!! And your Elvis records. We love you. You deserve a lot more.”
The move comes a month after he gave away one of his own cars to a fan after being moved by their story.
