Ed Sheeran confirms new song collaboration with Taylor Swift, The Joker And The Queen
Ed Sheeran has finally put fans out of their misery by confirming a new song collaboration with his “good friend” Taylor Swift.
The Shivers, hit-maker, 33, and the Shake It Off singer, 32, will release track The Joker And The Queen on Friday, a remix of a song from his fourth and latest album =.
Sheeran confirmed the news on Instagram today by uploading an animated image of a playing card featuring a butterfly on one side and half a Queen of Hearts and half a Joker on the other.
Writing alongside the post, he told his 261k followers: “The announcement you’ve all been waiting for. The Joker And The Queen with @taylorswift is out THIS FRIDAY.”
The Grammy Award winners have been friends since around 2012 and have collaborated on several songs over the years, including Everything Has Changed, End Game and, most recently, Run (Taylor’s Version), a vault song on Red (Taylor’s Version).
His announcement comes the day after he won Best Songwriter at the 2022 BRIT Awards.
The flame-haired singer gave two special performances on the night and was cheered on by wife Cherry Seaborn, who served as his plus one.
Adele was the big winner of the night however, taking home three awards.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox