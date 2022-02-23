Elton John’s private jet suffers hydraulic failure at 10,000ft on way to gig in New York
Sir Elton John was left “shaken” after his private jet suffered hydraulic failure at 10,000ft.
The Rocket Man hit-maker, 74, had been travelling from Farnborough to a gig in Madison Square Garden, New York, on Monday morning when his £66million jet ran into trouble about an hour into the journey.
The pilot had to make a U-turn while approaching the coast of southern Ireland.
He then headed back to Farnborough and radioed air traffic control to declare an emergency landing.
Emergency services were alerted and on standby while the plane was forced to abort landing twice due to high winds of upto 80mph.
“The terrible weather and epic gusts made it almost impossible to land. Two attempts to touch down failed,” a source at the scene told The Sun.
“The pilot made a valiant attempt to get down with the jet ‘crabbing’ into the storm. But it didn’t make it and had to head back upwards.
“It was only at the third attempt to land that the plane got down. The pilot made a flatter approach and the wind had dropped slightly. Everyone watching was mightily relieved,” they added.
The show must go on however, and hours later the superstar caught another flight to the US just in time for his show.
