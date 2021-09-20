Seth Rogen claims Emmy organisers ‘lied’ about Covid safety measures at LA venue
Seth Rogen didn’t hold back as he voiced concerns about the set-up of this year’s Emmys while presenting an award.
The actor and comedien, 39, was on hand at the LA venue to present the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award.
Before announcing the winner however, he let it be known that he was not happy about Covid-19 safety measures at the event, saying he “would not have come”.
He told the star-studded audience: “Let me start by saying there are way too many of us in this little room. What are we doing?! They said this was outdoors! It’s not! They lied to us!
“We’re in a hermetically sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this! Why is there a roof?
“It’s more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight. That is what has been decided.
He continued: “This is insane. I went from wiping my groceries to having Paul Bettany sneeze in my face. That’s a big week!”
Adding: “If anyone’s gonna sneeze in my face, Paul, I want it to be with you. “
His words were met by cheers and applauds.