Friends star Matthew Perry has vowed not to “sugarcoat” the turbulent times he went through while starring in hit TV show Friends when he releases his tell-all memoire later this year.

According to Deadline, the Chandler Bing actor, 52, has reportedly been paid a “mid-seven-figure” sum to put pen to paper for his 256-page tome, entitled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

The cult sitcom ran for ten years from 1994 until 2004 and it’s no secret that during that time Perry battled addictions to Vicodin, methadone, amphetamines, and alcohol.

The Canadian star went to rehab twice and has since admitted that he can’t remember all of his years on the show.

Appearing on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show in 2016, Perry said that due to his personal demons, which saw his weight yoyo up and down, “somewhere between season three and six” were hazy.

During the highly anticipated Friends reunion show last year, he confessed that he hadn’t keep in touch with fellow cast members since the show, including Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

“He’ll delve into his addictions, of course, plus clear up rumours about his feelings for the Friends co-stars,” a source told Us Weekly.

“It wasn’t always a bed of roses for Matthew on and off the Friends set. He’ll also discuss what it was like at the reunion, both good and bad.”

Adding: “It’s not going to be salacious or mean, just totally honest. But given the nature of Matt’s life and his experiences, that guarantees this will be an incredibly juicy read!”