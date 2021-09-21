Fugees reunion tour: Group to celebrate The Score turning 25 with new live dates
Ready or Not, the Fugees have announced that they are getting back together.
The hip hop giants haven’t performed together in 15 years, but that’s all set to change as they have revealed that they are going on tour later this year.
Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michael, will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their album The Score by taking in dates this November and December across the United States, London, Paris and Africa with stops in Nigeria and Ghana.
They have also planned a pop-up show tomorrow (September 22) at an undisclosed location in New York.
The news will come as a shock to fans as Pras Michael said in 2007 that there was “a better chance of Osama Bin Laden and [former President George W.] Bush in Starbucks having a latte, discussing foreign policies,” than of him working with Hill again.
But thankfully that appears to now all be water under the bridge with the trio all on board for the reunion and set to perform some of their biggest hits including Killing Me Softly With His Song and FU-GEE-LA.
The dates confirmed are as follows:
November
02 Chicago, IL - United Center 04 Paris, France - La Defense Arena 06 London, England - The O2 07 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena 12 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum 18 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena 21 Miama, FL - FTX Arena 26 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center 28 Washington D.C. - Capital One
December
Ghana - Venue TBC
Tickets go on general sale Friday September 24.