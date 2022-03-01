Band Green Day have axed an upcoming show in Moscow in response to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The American Idiot hit-makers had been due to perform at 45,000-capacity Spartak Stadium in the Russian capital on May 29 as part of their Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

It’s now all off however, with the band sharing a statement on Insta Stories, reading: “With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium.

“We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future.”

The band – which comprises of members Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Drnt and Tré Cool – added that refunds for the show are now available at the point of purchase.

The news comes as Russia was disqualified from competing in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

The European Broadcasting Union, which organises the annual competition, announced Russia’s disqualification in a statement on Friday.

“The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s contest would bring the competition into disrepute,” it read.

Adding: “We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage.”

A number of celebrities have also spoken out to express their horror and heartache at Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine which began on February 24.