Halle Berry admits ‘wedding’ to Van Hunt was fake after fooling celebrity pals including Dwayne Johnson
Halle Berry declared the internet “no longer undefeated” after fooling celebrity friends including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Octavia Spencer, into believing that she had married boyfriend Van Hunt.
The Oscar-winning actress, 55, was flooded with congratulatory messages on Instagram after sharing an image of her and her other half which looked like they had just walked down the aisle during a tropical escape on New Year’s Day.
In the stunning image, the Monster’s Ball star can be seen wearing a flower crown and a dark dress as she stands on her tip toes to kiss musician Hunt in what appears to be a church.
“well...IT’S OFFICIAL!” she captioned the snap.
However, there was actually a second image which if you scrolled to, confirmed it was just a joke and featured the wording “It’s 2022!”
Clearly some people aren’t as social media savvy as the comments section was soon flooded with well wishes.
“Congrats you two!!! Beautiful!!” declared wrestler-turned-actor Johnson.
“Congratulations!!!!!” echoed Spencer.
Posting a follow-up image of her and Hunt smiling at the camera, Berry wrote: “We were just having some New Year’s Day fun! People clearly don’t swipe as much as we thought they did. 😂 thank you for the well wishes, tho (SIC), it really touched our hearts! Now it’s OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated.”
She added the hashtags “nomoreswipes4me” and “Januaryfoolsday”.
Thankfully Spencer saw the funny side, remarking: “Omgggggg. I am people!!!!!! So funny,” along with several crying with laughter emojis.
