Harrison Ford helped crew member suffering suspected heart attack on Indiana Jones 5 movie set
Actor Harrison Ford turned real-life hero after stepping in to help a crew member who suffered a medical emergency on the set of Indiana Jones 5.
The veteran Hollywood star, 79, is reprising the titular role in the highly anticipated movie sequel, which is currently filming in the UK’s Pinewood Studios.
The incident with the crew member reportedly took place on Monday.
“All of a sudden a male member of crew collapsed,” a source close to the production told The Sun. They said Ford “was standing just yards away and yelled for a medic”.
They went on to tell the publication that “there was a huge amount of panic” at the time, as “the on-site first aider did CPR while they waited for an air ambulance and paramedics to arrive”.
There has been no update on the crew member’s condition, but the insider shared that filming at the location is due to wrap up on Friday.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox