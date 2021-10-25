Harry Styles helps fan ‘come out’ at concert in Connecticut
Harry Styles has helped a fan come out to the world at one of his concerts.
Gender reveal, dating advice - is there anything that the Water Melon Sugar hit-maker, 27, can’t use one of his shows for as a platform for to help out his lolyal fanbase? It appears not.
The former One Direction star was performing in Connecticut, USA, when he spotted a female holding a sign up that read “help me come out”.
Throwing up a rainbow pride flag, he asked if there was anyone in particular that they wanted to come out to.
He then waved the flag and joked that she’s “officially out” before continuing with the gig.
Elsewhere, it was recently revealed that Harry is set to join the MCU.
The Brit star makes his first appearance as Thanos’ younger brother, Eros, in an end credit scene for new Marvel flick The Eternals.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox