Coachella 2022: Harry Styles, Kanye West and Billie Eilish confirmed to headline music festival
Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West have officially been confirmed to headline Coachella 2022.
The music festival will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, across two consecutive weekends (April 15-17 and 22-24) after the Coronavirus pandemic forced the 2020 and 2021 events to be cancelled.
Organisers confirmed the headliners via social media on Wednesday night.
Styles will take to the main stage on the Friday, Eilish will headline on the Saturday and West - billed under his new legal name Ye - will close the festival on the Sunday.
Supporting acts include Swedish House Mafia, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, Lil Baby, Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Stromae, Brockhampton, Doja Cat, Joji, Karol G, Maggie Rogers, and Ari Lennox.
Rapper Travis Scott had been due to perform after previously being slated as a headliner for the cancelled 2020 edition, but will no longer appear after 10 people were killed during a crowd crush at his Astroworld festival last November.
Frank Ocean, who had also been due to appear in 2020, will now appear in 2023 instead.
Coachella 2022 is now sold out, however there are fears that it could still be delayed or even cancelled amid concerns around the current surge in Covid-19 cases in the US, including the Omicron variant.
