Harry Styles ‘turns down £1million to perform at luxury private New Year’s Eve bash in Miami’
Harry Styles has reportedly been offered £1million to perform at a swanky private gig on New Year’s Eve in Miami, but turned it down.
The Watermelon Sugar hit-maker, 27, is due to headline Beach Bash in Miami on December 30 and an unnamed financier was hoping to entice him to also play the following night at a luxury hotel on Miami Beach.
“Harry couldn’t believe his luck being offered £1million to sing a few songs. He’d get to stay in opulent luxury on Miami Beach. What’s not to like?” A source told The Sun.
However, another insider said Styles had no plans to do the private gig.
The former One Direction star is currently in Italy shooting new film My Policeman, in which he plays an officer who has a gay affair.
It is believed after performing at Beach Bash that he intends to fly to LA to ring in the New Year with actress girlfriend Olivia Wilde, 37.
