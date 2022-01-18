Heidi Klum reveals incredible sum her legs were insured for and why one was more expensive
Heidi Klum has opened up about getting her legs insured and the reason why one was “more expensive than the other”.
The topic of the 48-year-old German supermodel’s famous pins came up during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday.
During a segment called Heidi ‘Blanking’ Klum, she was asked a series of humorous questions by host DeGeneres, 63, who noted that her legs were once insured for $2 million (£1.4 million).
She asked what other body part the America’s Got Talent judge would consider getting insured, to which she indicated it would be her breasts.
“Also, I didn’t insure them, by the way, it was a client that insured them,” she clarified about her lower limbs. “It wasn’t me.”
“One was more expensive than the other because when I was young, I fell into a glass and I have a big scar. Obviously, I put so much spray tan on right now you can’t see it.
“It’s weird, the things that some people do,” she concluded.
Klum told People back in 2017 that the unnamed client had insured one leg for $1m and the other for $1.2m.
