The countdown to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding is on with new details emerging about the upcoming nuptials.

Brooklyn, 22, and Nicola, 27, will reportedly tie the knot on April 9 at Nicola’s billionaire father Nelson’s 27-bedroom Florida estate.

It is believed that the blushing bride will sport not one, but two Valentino gowns during the day, despite claims that Brooklyn’s fashion designer mother Victoria, 47, would be doing the honours.

Aspiring chef Brooklyn’s younger brothers Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16, will act as his best men, while Nicola’s brother Brad has unconventionally been given the job of chief bridesmaid, according to The Sun.

Brooklyn’s dad David, 46, is expected to make a speech during the ceremony and act as Master of Ceremonies.

While Brooklyn’s parents’ wedding was infamously covered by OK! magazine (complete with his and hers thrones), fashion bible Vogue has reportedly landed exclusive rights to their big day.

The star-studded guest list is believed to include the likes of Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie and Beckham family friends Gordon and Tana Ramsay.

Brooklyn’s godfather Elton John, 74, will sadly be unlikely to make the ceremony as he is on tour on the same date.

Security will be understandably tight, with social media posts and phones banned.

A source said: “Understandably Nicola and Brooklyn want the entire day to be perfect and their attention to detail is quite astonishing.

“Money is obviously no object, but nonetheless they want the day to be a celebration of love, not wealth.

“Vogue’s entertainment director Sergio Kletnoy has heavily wooed the pair and it looks like they will get the exclusive rights to the wedding.”

Brooklyn and Nicole got engaged in June 2020, confirming the news on social media a month later.