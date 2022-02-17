Ioan Gruffudd has filed a restraining order against estranged wife Alice Evans, alleging that she sent a number of harrassing messages threatening to make false claims about him.

The Welsh actor, 48, filed for divorce from Evans, 53, in May 2021 after 13 years of marriage. They share daughters Ella, 12, and Elsie, eight.

Now, Fantastic Four star Gruffudd is requesting that his ex stays at least 100 yards away from him and Australian actress Wallace, 29.

In his 113-page application for a Domestic Violence Restraining Order, he states: “Alice told me verbally multiple times that she would do to me what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp.

“Alice threatened to tell people I had abused her and our daughters; she threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands.

“She threatened to tell people I am a drug addict and put me in prison; she threatened to write a fake diary that reflected an abused victim, and to have the diary published; and she threatened to destroy my mother.

“Alice told me she would win, and everyone would believe her over me.”

As part of his filing, he also submitted a number of the emails and texts that he had received from Evans, including an email that she had sent to his mother.

“Alice has made harassing, threatening and false social media posts about Bianca, and she has publicised private information about Bianca’s medical condition [MS],” his petition lodged in California continued.

“It was extremely upsetting and stressful for me to continuously receive these types of hostile and aggressive text messages from Alice.

Evans has rejected all claims made in the restraining order, saying: “I believe that Petitioner is filing this request merely as a ploy to gain some sort of advantage over me in our divorce proceedings.

“As Petitioner has not seen our children for over 8 months, I believe he is trying to set some type of record that I am a horrible mother.”

She has not however addressed the messages including in the filing, a number of which have been published by the Mail Online.