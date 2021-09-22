Ivor Novello Awards 2021: Former One Direction singer Harry Styles win first award

By Tina Campbell
13:48pm, Wed 22 Sep 2021
Harry Styles has won his first Ivor Novello award.

The 27-year-old former One Direction star’s Adore You was named mosted performed song at the prestigious ceremony in London on Tuesday,

The track features on the singer’s second solo album, Fine Line.

His win will come much to Noel Gallagher’s chagrin after he praised the awards eight years ago “because clowns like One Direction aren’t invited”.

Other big winners included Lianne La Havas who scooped best album and songwriter, plus, Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora who received a special international award.

The full list of Ivor Novello Award 2021 winners are as follows:

Best Album

Lianne La Havas

Written by Matthew Hales and Lianne La Havas

Best Contemporary Song

Children of the Internet

Written by Dave and Fraser T Smith

Performed by Future Utopia feat. Dave and Es Devlin

Best Original Film Score

Calm with Horses

Composed by Blanck Mass

Best Original Video Game Score

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Composed by Gareth Coker

Best Song Musically and Lyrically

God’s Own Children

Written by Barney Lister and Obongjayar

Performed by Obongjayar

Best Television Soundtrack

Devs

Composed by Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury, The Insects

Outstanding Song Collection

Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith

PRS for Music Most Performed Work

Adore You

Written by Amy Allen, Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles

Performed by Harry Styles

Rising Star Award with Apple Music

Willow Kane

Songwriter of the Year

Celeste and Jamie Hartman

Special International Award with Apple Music

Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora

The Ivors Classical Music AwardMark-Anthony Turnage

The Ivors Inspiration Award

Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory

