Ivor Novello Awards 2021: Former One Direction singer Harry Styles win first award
Harry Styles has won his first Ivor Novello award.
The 27-year-old former One Direction star’s Adore You was named mosted performed song at the prestigious ceremony in London on Tuesday,
The track features on the singer’s second solo album, Fine Line.
His win will come much to Noel Gallagher’s chagrin after he praised the awards eight years ago “because clowns like One Direction aren’t invited”.
Other big winners included Lianne La Havas who scooped best album and songwriter, plus, Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora who received a special international award.
The full list of Ivor Novello Award 2021 winners are as follows:
Best Album
Lianne La Havas
Written by Matthew Hales and Lianne La Havas
Best Contemporary Song
Children of the Internet
Written by Dave and Fraser T Smith
Performed by Future Utopia feat. Dave and Es Devlin
Best Original Film Score
Calm with Horses
Composed by Blanck Mass
Best Original Video Game Score
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Composed by Gareth Coker
Best Song Musically and Lyrically
God’s Own Children
Written by Barney Lister and Obongjayar
Performed by Obongjayar
Best Television Soundtrack
Devs
Composed by Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury, The Insects
Outstanding Song Collection
Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith
PRS for Music Most Performed Work
Adore You
Written by Amy Allen, Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles
Performed by Harry Styles
Rising Star Award with Apple Music
Willow Kane
Songwriter of the Year
Celeste and Jamie Hartman
Special International Award with Apple Music
Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora
The Ivors Classical Music AwardMark-Anthony Turnage
The Ivors Inspiration Award
Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory