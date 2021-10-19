Jamie Redknapp marries pregnant girlfriend Frida Andersson at intimate ceremony in London
Jamie Redknapp has married pregnant girlfriend Frida Andersson.
Former footballer Jamie, 48, and Swedish model Frida, 37, tied the knot at an intimate ceremony at Chelsea Registry Office in London.
The couple were photographed hand-in-hand outside the venue with heavily pregnant Frida’s baby bump proudly on display in a form-fitting, off the shoulder white gown.
Also attending were Jamie’s parents Harry and Sandra Redknapp, along with sons Charlie, 16, and Beau, 12, who he shares with ex-wife Louise Redknapp, 46.
The nuptials come five months after they first revealed that they are expecting a baby boy later this year.
Frida already has four children with ex-husband, hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie.
Clearly excited to start this next chapter of her life, she has now changed her name to Frida Redknapp on Instagram.
