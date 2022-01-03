Janet Jackson says she feels ‘guilty by association’ over Michael Jackson child abuse allegations
Janet Jackson has opened up about sexual abuse allegations made against her late brother Michael and admitted she feels “guilty by association”.
The All For You singer, 55, can be seen discussing the delicate matter during an extended trailer for her upcoming documentary JANET, which has been five years in the making and coincides with the 40th anniversary of her debut album.
Over the course of two, two-hour episodes it will chronicle the highs and lows of both her personal and professional life, including Michael’s death in 2009 and her notorious 2004 Super Bowl half-time performance with Justin Timberlake.
“There’s a great deal of scrutiny that comes with having that last name,” she reflects in the latest clip.
When asked how she felt about her sibling’s allegations making headlines, she responded: “Yeah. Guilty by association. I guess that’s what they call it, right?”
Michael was first accused of child sex abuse in 1993. Ten years later, Gavin Arvizo alleged that Jackson had molested him at the singer’s Neverland Ranch when he was 13 years old.
Following an investigation, Michael was formally charged with child abduction and child molestation. He was later acquitted in 2005.
Janet premieres on Lifetime on January 28.
