A new interview with Jennifer Aniston has gone viral after viewers branded it “awkward”.

The Friends star, 52. appeared via video link on BBC’s The One Show to promote season two of The Morning Show with co-star Reese Witherspoon, 45.

During the interview, presenter Zoe Ball asked the actress about what it had been like to go behind the scenes of a real live TV show as part of her preparation for her role on the Apple TV+ series.

“It’s a very vampire state of life and mind that you guys live in. Everybody comes alive in the middle of the night and it’s a slow-moving train,” the TV favourite replied.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon appeared via video link (BBC)

“I got there at five o’clock in the morning and the hallways were quiet and people are just slowly waking up and then all of a sudden, the train starts moving and it gets crazier and crazier. Somehow you don’t know how the show is going to be put on… It’s utter chaos.”

Co-presenter Jermaine Jenas then interjected telling Reese that Jennifer “has pretty much sold it to me that she’s not a morning person”.

Seeming baffled by his remarks, Jennifer asked: “Did I sell that to you?”

“A little bit,” he replied.

To which she quipped: “Did I get a good deal?”~

Fans took to social media to voice their opinion on what they had just witnessed.

“Did anyone else catch Jennifer Aniston’s negative reaction to the male presenter regarding the morning person bit? Awkward,” wrote one.

“She’s clearly not a fan of him,” remarked another.

While a third summed the exchange up as simply “cringe”.