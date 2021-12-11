Jennifer Aniston shuts down ‘assumption’ she chose career over kids, calling it ‘hurtful and nasty’
Jennifer Aniston has spoken out about people who ‘assume’ that she chose her career over having children, calling it ‘hurtful’ and ‘nasty’.
The Friends actress, 52, also said she took remarks about pregnancy rumours ‘very personally’.
An in-demand star since her long-standing run in hit TV show Friends, she told how her fame had led fans and critics feeling comfortable enough to make unwarranted assumptions about her private life.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: “It’s like, ‘You have no clue what’s going with me personally, medically, why I can’t … can I have kids?’ They don’t know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty.”
